A health worker holds a vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines will receive next week the first delivery of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, the health department said Tuesday.

"These bivalent vaccines, which is around 391,000 doses, will be arriving hopefully by next week already," Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

The donor country, name withheld by the agency, has committed to deliver the anti-coronavirus jabs, she said.

Bivalent vaccines are modified jabs that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

Vergeire also disclosed the DOH restarted talks with COVAX Facility, a United Nations-backed international vaccine-sharing scheme.

"Tayo po ay nakipag-usap na, na interesado tayo matanggap pa rin 'yung additional na 2 million doses from the COVAX Facility," she said.

The delivery of the omicron-adapted vaccines was placed on hold while the DOH explored other legal remedies.

This, after the country's state of calamity for COVID-19, which had clauses on indemnification and immunity from liability, expired on December 31.

The bivalent vaccines were supposed to be delivered in March.

'WALANG KATOTOHANAN'

Vergeire said there was no truth to a news article that the DOH was to blame for the delay in the arrival of bivalent vaccines.

The acting health chief said the agency started their negotiations with manufacturers since August last year.

"Nagkaroon tayo ng obstacle o roadblock kasi na-lift po ang state of calamity. Naapektuhan po 'yung mga authority natin for us to be able to procure our bivalent vaccine," she said.

"So, wala pong katotohanan na nag-delay ang Department of Health."

As of May 15, the country has 15,895 active coronavirus infections, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed. Over 66,000 people have died from the virus since its spread in the Philippines in early 2020.

So far, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot.

Courtesy of DOH