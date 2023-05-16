President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta meets with the Filipino community in Washington DC, US on May 1, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday urged lawmakers from his bailiwick in northern Luzon to strengthen their alliance.

Marcos made the statement during an oath-taking ceremony of the Northern Luzon Alliance (NLA) in Malacañang, where he noted that lawmakers from the bloc had kept supporting his family even through "lean years."

"[T]hose times that we went through that, the Ilocano bloc remained solid. And the result is that we are now here celebrating the taking the oath of new officers of the Northern Alliance here in the Palace,” the President said.

“And that has kept us afloat through all the lean years kung tawagin, through all the lean years. And as I said, now the solidarity and the strength of the Ilocano bloc has remained and it has served us well. So let us keep it going. And now instead only fighting up, may katulong na kayo dito sa taas,” he said.

The NLA is a group of lawmakers from tobacco-producing provinces in the northern Philippines, according to a Palace press release

The President's son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos III, is its honorary chairman.

Provinces in Northern Luzon have proven to deliver results for Marcos Jr. In 2016, he won in all provinces in regions 1 and 2, except for Batanes, in the vice-presidential race.

In the 2022 elections, Marcos Jr. and his running-mate, then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, also solidified votes for each other in their respective bailiwicks.

Marcos noted that the northern Luzon alliance endured through several administrations.

“Kaya’t let us take that as our lesson that really what has kept us going, what has kept us strong, and what has kept us relevant in national politics,” the President said.