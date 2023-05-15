Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia during a press conference on May 4, 2023, at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) cannot be rushed to pay its debt to its debate partner in 2022, chairman George Erwin Garcia told reporters on Monday.

Comelec’s partner, Impact Hub, earlier issued a “final demand” to “discuss the settlement of an outstanding balance” of P15.3 million over the Vote Pilipinas Campaign in 2022.

In a message to reporters, Garcia said the poll body cannot be “rushed to settle” as criminal, civil and administrative liabilities of people “within and without the Comelec” are being investigated.

He noted that “not a single cent” was paid to Impact Hub.

“It’s good that it's them who reminded us of this issue and brought this back to our collective memory. Public fund was involved and it is our sworn duty to spend it only pursuant to established rules, regulations and auditing practices. We are determining whether everything was in order or whether something somewhere along the way, serious issues of questionable nature did set in,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he earlier moved for the creation of an investigating panel which has “already submitted a report several months ago” but the Comelec en banc has returned it to the body and asked to pinpoint the specific laws involved and responsibilities of certain individuals mentioned.

“The panel already submitted a report several months ago. However, the en banc returned it to the body with the instructions to clearly pinpoint the specific laws and provisions involved, the responsibilities if there be any of certain mentioned individuals and more detailed recommendations based on the facts and the laws applicable. The factual antecedents as determined by the panel remained as is,” he said.

In a letter sent to the Comelec, Impact Hub’s handling counsel said that the contract still stands despite the cancellation of the presidential and vice presidential debates.

“Since it was the Comelec that decided to unilaterally reschedule and eventually cancel the debates, the contract entered into between our client and the Comelec stands,” Atty. Maria Karla Denise Frias said.

“That said, our client has submitted their claim and the payment for the services rendered (per TOR) is currently being processed.

“Despite our client's repeated demands, both verbally and via email, the claims have remained unpaid. As such, please consider this as the FINAL DEMAND to coordinate and set a meeting with us to discuss the settlement of the outstanding balance,” the letter read.

The letter added, “that failure to respond or to make a payment arrangement within the next five (5) days upon receipt of this Notice will leave us with no other option but to avail of the legal remedies under the law to recover the debt and to protect the company's interests.”

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco has said the Comelec’s education and information body received a copy of the letter on May 8.

