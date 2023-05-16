Tourists pose during the Pahiyas Festival grand parade on May 14, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday said it would not push for stricter travel rules despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said minimum health protocols were in place for tourism establishments.

"While we continue to support the Department of Health's measure as well as ensuring the health and safety of our fellow Filipinos, the direction of the Philippines is forward and that is to ensure that we continue to open up the country to travel and tourism, as is the direction set by our President," she said in a press briefing.

The health department on Monday said the country logged 12,414 COVID-19 cases last week, up 31 percent in daily infections.

This is the highest number of weekly cases in 30 weeks, or since the week of Oct. 10 to 16, when the DOH logged 15,173 cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Frasco during the same briefing said the government would unveil a new tourism campaign and slogan in the coming weeks after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. approved a 5-year plan to give the Philippines a "fighting chance" to become a "tourism powerhouse."

The Philippines aims to attract nearly 5 million foreign visitors this year, the Department of Tourism earlier said.

Video from RTVM