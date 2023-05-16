MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has found probable cause to indict former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, along with his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta, for allegedly stabbing two inmates at the national penitentiary last year.

Bantag was accused by one complainant of stabbing him in the thigh, while the other said the former official stabbed his right hand that left his middle finger paralyzed.

In a resolution dated May 2, the DOJ state prosecutors found probable cause to indict Bantag for two counts of physical torture and mental/psychological torture.

Meanwhile, Zulueta was charged as accessory to the crime.

The DOJ also found probable cause to indict Bantag of two counts of serious physical injuries

The said cases will be filed before the regional trial court in Muntinlupa City, the DOJ said.

Bantag is also accused of plotting the death of radio commentator Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the Lapid killing, while he was BuCor chief.

Bantag and Zulueta are currently at large.

- with report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News