MANILA - Appearing before the Commission on Appointments on Tuesday, AFP Visayas Command Chief Lt. General Benedict Arevalo was met with questions over the release of a false list that tagged alumni of the University of the Philippines as New People's Army members in 2021.

Arevalo said red tagging is "definitely not" a policy of the AFP, when Sen. Risa Hontiveros brought up that he was relieved from his position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations in his previous deparment due to the posting of wrong information.

"What happened at that time, I actually took responsibility, as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Civil Military Operations. We also learned some lessons from what happened, and that's why the AFP is very careful now in actually crossing the line on these kinds of issue," he explained.

"After the incident, the AFP came out with a stricter social media policy, and it has to really conform with the community standards of the social media and seeing to it that it is strictly supervised not just by the concerned staff but also the chiefs of offices and the commanders themselves," he added.

Arevalo shared they are still "improving systems in releasing information to the public".

"In my personal experience, I really did apologize publicly to the person that was alluded to in the mistake I made and I think in terms of legal remedies, that will be available to anybody," he said.

Hontiveros asked Arevalo to reach out to the persons involved, as the latter admitted that he "doesn't know" if those involved responded to the apology because the Facebook page was eventually shut down.

"Para lang mas matiyak sana natin na natanggap nung mga taong alluded to yung public apology na honestly hindi madalas mangyari na ang gubyerno ay mag-apologize sa mamamayan, I feel it's such an important message, kasi pagbawi or paghingi ng paumanhin is also a way of pagwawasto and laying the foundation of better relationships moving forward," she said.

"Kung mararapatin ninyo, ma-consider lang yung mungkahi na since the FB page was shut down, which I also think was a good thing, baka pwede kayong humanap ng iba pang paraan to just make sure that this formal public apology reach the persons concerned. Kayo na po ang umalam anong tamang paraan, sulat ba iyon o kung anupamang paraan malaman po nila," she added.

