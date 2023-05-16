Workers process the body of fatalities during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila at the Baesa Crematorium in Novaliches on May 5, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Forty-three percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the country so far this year involved people who have not been vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

From January 1 to May 14, up to 3,349 people died of COVID-19, data from the DOH showed. Of those, 1,425 or 43 percent were unvaccinated.

"Sa mga namamatay po ng COVID-19 dito sa ating bansa, 43 percent were unvaccinated. Ibig sabihin po, kung nabakunahan lamang sana sila, baka po saka-sakaling naiwasan po natin ang mga ganitong bad outcome sa ating populasyon," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

The acting health chief urged Filipinos to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.

"Magpabakuna na po tayo. Ito po ang ating pinakamalakas, pinakamabisa na sandata para labanan natin ang COVID-19," Vergeire said.

Three years since the pandemic broke out, 66,453 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.

So far, more than 78.4 million people in the Philippines are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot.

The Philippines saw a 28 percent increase in its average daily cases of COVID-19 from May 9-15, the DOH said.

The country tallied 1,798 daily coronavirus infections compared to 1,400 cases recorded from May 2-8.

The national positivity rate or the percentage of tests turning out positive for COVID-19 has increased to 23.5 percent, the agency added.

Courtesy of DOH