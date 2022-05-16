SINGAPORE – Ginanap ang oath-taking ng mga opisyal ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce o PhilCham sa Singapore nitong May 13, 2022 sa harap ni Philippine Embassy in Singapore Ambassador Joseph del Mar Yap sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa SG. Isa nang aktibong organisasyon ang PhilCham sa Singapore matapos itong kilalanin ng Registry of Societies ng SG noong April 29, 2022.

Ang mga sumusunod ang mga opisyal ng PhilCham SG:

Cristy Mendoza Vicentina - President

Benjamin Dy Ong - Vice President

Maria Edlyn Bagui Dela Cruz - Secretary

Burgos Djamila Deado - Asst. Secretary

Peciller Joselito Sia - Asst. Secretary

Cacananta Ninalyn Sulit - Treasurer

Lila Baylon Macapinlac - Asst. Treasurer

Yap Ma Asuncion Charina Carlos - Asst. Treasurer

Kabilang din ang Committee Heads na sina: Margarita Locsin (Membership Committee), Maria Cristina Di Cicco (Education and Events Committee) at Patricia Gabrielle Garcia (Marketing Committee).

Ang mga opisyal ng PhilCHam na nag oath-taking noong May 13, 2022 sa Singapore PE (from extreme left) PH Embassy in SG Ambassador Joseph del Mar Yap | Di Cicco Maria Cristina Nepomuceno, PhilCham Head - Education and Events Committee | Lila Baylon Macapinlac | Rose Sharon Federico Tordesillas, Asst. Head - Membership Committee | Cristy Mendoza Vicentina | Yap Ma Asuncion Charina Carlos | Burgos Djamila Deado | Peciller Joselito Sia | Benjamin Dy Ong

Ibinahagi sa TFC News ng Presidente ng PhilCham SG na si Cristy Mendoza Vicentina na mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng chamber of commerce sa Singapore bilang suporta at proteksyon sa mga Pilipinong negosyanteng gustong magnegosyo sa Singapore o di kaya’y sa Pilipinas kabilang na ang pagbibigay tulong sa mga kababayang nangangailangan sa Pilipinas. Taong 2018 pa ay tinalakay at pinlano na nilang buoin ang nasabing organisasyon.

“In 2018, Consul Anthony Reyes initiated a discussion with the Filipino Community in Spore or FilCom leaders to organize a chamber. However, people got busy and it did not materialize then although some of the leaders did not stop exploring different possibilities to register the Chamber to be recognized as a society in Singapore. In fact, some of them have started putting things together as part of its By Laws or Constitution.

Then in April 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, Margarita Locsin together with Consul Lala Gandarosa, Maria Cristina Di Cicco, and Mary Rose Manlangit decided to revisit the previous initiative and started inviting key FilCom leaders again and on June 7, 2021, with fifteen founding members, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (PhilCham Singapore) held their election of office bearers and proceeded to apply for recognition with the Singapore’s Registry of Societies (ROS),” pahayag ni Vicentina.

(from extreme left) Yap Ma. Asuncion Charina Carlos | Cacananta Ninalyn Sulit | Benjamin Dy Ong | Vice-Consul Joy Anne Lai (Philippine Embassy; front in peach blouse) Peciller Joselito Sia | Cristy Mendoza Vicenina | Ambassador Joseph Del Mar Yap | Di Cicco Maria Cristina Nepomuceno | Lila Baylon Macapinlac | Rose Sharon Federico Tordesillas, Asst. Head - Membership Committee | Maria Edlyn Bagui Dela Cruz | Burgos Djamila Deado | Atty. Carla Grepo (PTIC)

Nagbigay rin ng mensahe si Ambassador Joseph del Mar Yap para sa PhilCham SG:

“The Philippine Embassy wholeheartedly welcomes the establishment of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and its registration by the Registry of Societies of the Singapore government. The Philippines and Singapore enjoy robust bilateral trade, investment, and economic ties that continue to grow from strength to strength. The establishment of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Singapore will add further impetus for more robust growth in our economic ties as both our economies reopen and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The Philippine Embassy looks forward to future partnerships with the chamber as we continue to foster economic growth and further strengthen people-to-people relations between the Philippines and Singapore.”

Mga kababayang biktima ng bagyong Odette sa Pilipinas kung saan nagpadala ng pinansiyal na tulong ang PhilCham Singapore

Ngayong aktibo na ang PhilCham SG, marami na silang naka line up na iba-ibang proyekto.

“Marami nang nakaline up na projects ang Chamber, kasama dito ang mga symposiums and talks specially for SMEs na naglalayon na makapagsimula ng negosyo papunta sa Singapore or papunta sa Pilipinas.

May scholarship project din kami na nasimulan na ang discussion sa isang unibersidad sa Pilipinas pero nasa planning stage pa ito.

Kasabay nito binubuo din ng Chamber yun pailan-ilan pang requirements ng local na government para mas mapaganda pa namin ang aming organisasyon. Pero lahat kami excited na rin to invite other business individuals and corporations to join us and make this Chamber a great organisation we can be proud of few years from now.

“We look forward to contribute in bringing more people and friendship together between the two countries thru business,” dagdag pa ni Vicentina.