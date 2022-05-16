PAL flight forced to return to Manila after smoke enters cabin

MANILA — A Philippine Airlines (PAL) domestic flight was forced to return to Manila on Monday after smoke entered the plane's cabin.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, in a statement confirmed that flight PR2543 bound for Dumaguete experienced a "technical problem that resulted in smoke venting into the cabin" after take-off.

This prompted the flight crew to return to the capital for a precautionary landing.

"All 82 passengers and 4 crew members (2 pilots and 2 cabin crew) are safe and were able to disembark using the aircraft’s stairs," Villaluna said.

A replacement flight was arranged for the affected passengers; they have since arrived safely in Dumaguete after the flight departed at 4:16 p.m. Monday, Villaluna said.

The affected flight involved a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop with registry number RP-C5906, operated by the flag carrier's subsidiary PAL Express.

"We affirm that safety is our top priority and that Philippine Airlines is fully cooperating with the concerned airport and aviation authorities," Villaluna added.