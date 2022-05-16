

MANILA — Government employees will be granted night shift differential pay under a new law, a copy of which Malacañang released on Monday.

Under Republic Act 11701, the night shift differential shall not exceed 20 percent of the hourly basic rate of the employee for each hour of work performed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The pay will be granted to "government employees occupying position items from Division Chief and below, or their equivalent, including those in government-owned or -controlled corporations, whether the nature of their employment is permanent, contractual, temporary, or casual," according to the law.

"The night shift differential pay provided under this Act shall be in addition to and shall not in any way diminish whatever benefits and allowances are presently enjoyed by government employees," the measure stated.

The legislation effectively amends the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers which provides that public health workers are entitled to only 10 percent of their regular wage as night shift differential pay, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. earlier said.

"Umaasa po kami na sa pamamagitan ng batas na ito ay mabibigyan natin ng karampatang benepisyo ang ating mga lingkod bayan, kasama na ang mga public health care workers," he said in February.

(We hope that through this law, our public servants will be given appropriate benefits, including public health care workers.)

RA 11701's coverage excludes the following.

- Government employees whose schedule of office hours fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services rendered beyond the regular 8-hour work schedules are paid overtime pay.

- Government employees whose services are required, or are on call, 24 hours a day, such as uniformed personnel of the military, police, jail bureau, the Bureau of Fire Protections, and others that may be determined by the Civil Service Commission and the budget department



The law tasked the CSC and budget agency to come up with necessary rules.



