Bagong subvariant, maaaring palitan ang 'stealth' omicron: eksperto

Tumanggap ng ikalawang COVID-19 booster shot ang ilang katao sa isang vaccination site sa Robinson’s Place Manila, Abril 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MAYNILA - Hindi malayong mapalitan ng bagong-tukoy na omicron BA.2.12.1 ang BA.2 o “stealth omicron” bilang dominant variant sa bansa, ayon sa isang eksperto.

Bukod sa marami pang walang booster sa bansa, base sa paunang datos, mas nakahahawa ang BA.2.12.1 at may kakayahan itong iwasan ang antibodies mula sa bakuna, ayon kay infectious disease specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante.

“The data are telling us that it can be like 25 percent more transmissible than the parent omicron, and the other concern now is the ability of this subvariant to evade the antibody produced by current vaccines and the monoclonal antibodies,” sabi ni Solante.

“In other countries now like the US and South Africa, it’s beginning to see a steep rise in the BA.2.12.1… After the BA.2, then this will be the next variant of concern that can be dominant because of its high transmissibility, especially for a population that still has a lot of unvaccinated,” dagdag niya.

Sabi ni Solante, wala pang sapat na datos na nagpapakitang mas malala ang sintomas ng BA.2.12.1 kumpara sa BA.2.

Gayunpaman, nananatili ang posibilidad na magkaroon ng severe COVID ang bahagi ng tinatawag na vulnerable population, kung hindi pa bakunado o walang booster, at mahawaan nitong bagong Omicron sub-lineage.

Kabilang sa populasyong ito ang senior citizens at immunocompromised na mga indibidwal.

"Their ability to mount an immune response, an antibody, either with the vaccine or the monoclonal antibody may not be enough to protect them and if they will have this what we say less virulent Omicron subvariant, they can still develop a more severe form of this, either because of their comorbidities or because of their age,” sabi ni Solante.

"The booster has 2 advantages: It will have higher protection against getting the infection, and at the same time, it lengthens, it has a longer protection for you in getting the severe form of the subvariant,” dagdag niya.

Pero sa kabila ng presensya ng bagong omicron sub-lineage sa bansa, madalang pa rin ang dating ng mga nagpapa-booster sa ilang bakunahan sa Maynila, Navotas at Makati.

Mula sa tinatayang 90 milyong eligible para sa bakuna, nasa 68.6 million na ang may kumpletong bakuna kontra COVID. Higit 13.6 million naman ang may booster o dagdag na dose.

