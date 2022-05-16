American dies in paragliding accident in Cebu

CEBU — An American national died in a paragliding accident Sunday in Oslob town in southern Cebu.

Authorities identified the victim as Peter Clifford Humes, 68, a native of New Jersey in the United States, who was the education and safety director of an international paragliding institute.

Oslob police chief Capt. Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo told ABS-CBN News that Humes arrived in Cebu on Thursday after he was invited to speak in a paragliding clinic in the town.

On Sunday, Humes decided to paraglide even if the weather was slightly foggy.

“He decided to do so under the said weather condition considering his expertise on the field of paragliding,” Mamaradlo said in a police report.

During the glide, his glider's right wing accidentally deflated, which caused him to crash 70 feet into the ground.

He landed on rocky ground and sustained various injuries, police said.

Medics brought him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead, with the official cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to cerebral hemorrhage.

Mamaradlo said that Humes' death was "purely an accident" and there was no foul play, adding that the Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development does not have any responsibility to bear for it.

Before his death, Humes was living in Thailand with his wife Tanyapat, because of his work as director of Paraglide Tandem International.

The police added that this is the first time a paragliding accident happened since this activity started in Oslob, Cebu in 2018.

—report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News