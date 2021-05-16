Philippines confirms 5,790 new COVID-19 cases; tally now at 1,143,963

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 5,790 new cases of the disease on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,143,963.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 7,541 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,069,868.

This means that the country has a total of 54,904 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday. This was the lowest number of active cases since March 16.

One hundred forty more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 19,191.

ICU bed occupancy in NCR is now in the safe zone at 57 percent.

The DOH said 6 labs were not able to submit data, and that the low number of new cases was due to the low testing output of labs on May 14.

The government has said that it wants to ramp up vaccination efforts, and is seeking to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of May 12, only 565,816 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing just 1.13 percent of the target.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 162.5 million people and caused over 3.36 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

For the past several days, India has been seeing the worst number of new infections, with a new variant seen accelerating the outbreak.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 32.9 million infections and over 585,000 deaths.

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most badly affected country, with 24.68 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 434,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 270,000 fatalities.