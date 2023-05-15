Teves, patuloy na minamanmanan ng Interpol

Embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves. ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Sa island country ng Vanuatu sa South Pacific Ocean, una umanong namataan si suspended Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. bago siya nagpunta sa Timor-Leste para sa political asylum.

Ito ay ayon kay Undersecretary Alfred Corpus, Executive Director ng Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) Interpol National Central Bureau Manila Executive Director.

Ayon kay Corpus, mula Pilipinas, nagpunta muna sa Estados Unidos si Teves bago dumiretso ng South Korea at Cambodia. Mula Cambodia, sa Vanuatu ito naglagi bago sa Timor-Leste.

“That is part of our mandate of the office to continue to monitor the whereabouts nung mga persons of interest ng ating bansa, including right now Congressman Arnie Teves, who is a subject of complaint for murder," ani Corpus.

"So this office, we’re gathering information on this aspect. We’re asking our regional partners as well as yung international partners natin for any information that can help us locate or identify the whereabouts of a person of interest,” ani Corpus.

Sa ngayon, wala pa aniyang feedback ang Interpol sa Dili -- ang kabisera ng Timor-Leste -- kung nakalabas na ng bansa si Teves. Makakaasa naman umano ang pamilya Degamo na hindi malulusutan ni Teves ang PCTC Interpol NCB Manila.

“Interpol has 195 member states, all of these member states are in contact with each other and established yung we have very good relationship with these 195 countries and established yung relationship namin when in comes to information sharing and cooperation on this aspects,” dagdag ni Corpus.

Kapag naman nailabas ang arrest warrant laban kay Teves, maari nang i-apply ang Interpol Red Notice kung saan maari na siyang arestuhin - probisyon na wala sa Interpol Blue Notice. Pero depende pa umano ito sa bansang kinaroroonan ni Teves.

“Once a warrant has been issued to him then, we can now request Interpol to issue a red notice list against him. So await for that warrant to be issued against him," paliwanag niya.

"That depends on the local law eh. May kanya-kanya kasing depende kunwari if he is in the US it will depend on the US law, the law may differ on the law applied on the US,” sabi ni Corpus.

Patuloy aniya ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng PCTC Interpol NCB Manila sa regional at international agencies nito para sa pagtunton at pagmomonitor sa lokasyon ni Teves.

