MANILA — Malacañang on Monday announced the new appointments of five diplomats who would serve as ambassadors of the Philippines to the United Nations (UN) and various countries.

In its announcement, the Palace said the new appointees would lead the country's missions to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Seasoned diplomat Carlos Sorreta, who had been serving as Philippine ambassador to Russia, was appointed as the country's new permanent representative to the UN. For his new assignment, he will be based in Geneva, Switzerland.

In Asia, Maria Angela Ponce was named the country's envoy to neighboring Malaysia, while Josel Ignacio would serve as the new ambassador to India and Nepal.

Renato Pedro Villa was appointed as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with concurrent jurisdiction over Yemen in the Middle East.

Paul Raymund Cortes, meanwhile, will be stationed in Portugal as the new ambassador of the said European country. At the same time, he will also serve as the country's envoy to the African republics of Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, and Angola.

The appointments of the said diplomats were formalized last Thursday, May 11, Malacañang said.