Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are given arrival honors at the Coast Guard Fleet in Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on May 15, 2023, for taking part in the buoy laying operations in the West Philippine Sea. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday recognized its personnel who installed five navigational buoys in critical areas of the West Philippine Sea.

The personnel were honorably welcomed at the PCG headquarters in Manila, with National Security Adviser Eduardo Año noting the group's efforts in accomplishing a mission conducted amid an "increasingly volatile" situation in the disputed waters.

The PCG installed the buoys on five key areas of the West Philippine Sea: Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island, and Juan Felipe Reef.

Installations began in 2022, with the PCG saying it was waiting for the right time to install additional buoys this year.



"In the face of continued aggression and threatening acts, PCG stood its ground as a reliable patroller in our territory—safeguarding our country and our people's interests, territorial integrity, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdictions," Año said.

“I’m very happy to report to everyone na nandoon pa rin [ang mga buoy na nilagay last year.] It withstood over the years yung pinaka-adverse condition at intact pa rin naman po siya na inilatag sa kaniya,” PCG Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme said.

The PCG said it took them almost a year to plan out the installation of the buoys. They had to factor in the weather, boat conditions, personnel, and timing, making sure it would not create "unnecessary tension" in the area.

Personnel who installed the buoys were met with radio challenges from Chinese vessels en route to Pag-asa Island near Subi Reef, an area already occupied by China. But PCG said the challenges were "normal."

How important are the buoys?

Philippine Coast Guard personnel install five navigational buoys on key points of the West Philippine Sea. The buoys will also serve as sovereignty markers of the Philippines in the disputed waters. Philippine Coast Guard handout

The yellow buoys, each weighing 20 tons, are more than just navigational guides for fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea.

They are also markers of Philippine sovereignty, as the buoys are stamped with the Philippine flag with the words "Republic of the Philippines" and "Philippine Coast Guard."



They also bear the name of the island on which they were installed.

PCG personnel said seeing the buoys with Philippine flags boosted their morale amid interference from Chinese vessels, incidents of which they started to make public early this year.

"As implementor of maritime safety, it gives us more inspiration to pursue what we are doing," Coyme said.

The international shipping community is also seen to benefit from the buoys, serving as points of reference when for foreign vessels to map out their nautical charts.

Local fishermen use the buoys to mark safe zones during rough seas.

The PCG noted that if the buoys were intentionally removed from where they were installed, there would be repercussions.

