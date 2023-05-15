Improve silted dams instead of building new ones - NGO

People cool off and take a dip at the Prinza Dam in Indang, Cavite on April 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The government should opt to improve silted dams instead of building new ones, according to the Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance.

In a Senate hearing on water sustainability Monday, Fr. Pedro Montallana, the non-government organization's former chairperson, explained concerned agencies may even use technology for better water management.

"Ang ating dams ay silted na. Bakit hindi hukayin iyon sa halip na gumawa ng ibang dam? At you will displace thousands of people. Mahalaga po sa atin ang katutubo kasi ang katutubo ang siyang mayroong concern sa kalikasan," Montallana said.

"Sinasabi na ang Kaliwa Dam is the cheapest pero hindi sinasabi na iyong Kaliwa Dam, it will only last for five years. At pagkatapos noon, gagawa na naman sila ng dam. Either Agos Dam o Laiban Dam. Hindi iyon sinasabi sa tao," he added.

Montallana also urged authorities to maintain the country's forests to help in water sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) aims to increase its population coverage by over 33 percent.

Currently, LWUA is serving 24 percent or 5.4 million of households outside NCR, while some 17.4 percent (76 percent) are not being served, but my be served by the LGU, cooperatives, or private water providers, according to its administrator Atty. Vicente Homer Revil.

"We intend to have at least 12 percent increase of service coverage... for the increase of numbers of households that will be served... Together with the local water districts, we're looking at an increase of 33 percent for the next five years if we'll be given a budget of P5 billion per year," Revil said.

"Most of our 532 water districts are in the developing stage that there must always be a continuing support to them, otherwise they will just wither and die, to to speak. That's why, if we are really serious in developing our water resources, there must be a consistent government policy that will develop our water districts. Because this is the problem that LWUA encountered. Because the funding was never consistent, hence the targeting never achieved its real potential and the real target," he added.

LWUA is a specialized lending institution that creates and develops local water districts outside NCR.

Sen. Pia Cayetano has asked concerned agencies to craft "alternate plans for true sustainability."

"Let me leave this thought with everyone in this hearing, because clearly, there is no one here who can tell me that we will have water accessible to all, not tomorrow, not in 10 years, even with the billions of pesos that Atty. Revil said they are capable of disposing of," said Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking.

"So on that note, how do we lessen that time so that there are more people who will have access [to clean water] as defined? So 5 minutes away, 10 minutes away, may [access sa] tubig na sila. I noted that kayo nagsabi na level 3 ang ino-offer niyo. [Level 3 - defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority as a water supply facility with a source, a reservoir, a piped distribution network with adequate treatment facility and household taps.]," she added.



