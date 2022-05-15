PCG Dubai records highest Halalan 2022 overseas voter turnout in ME

DUBAI – A total of 60,393 Filipinos cast their ballot at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during the Overseas Voting period from April 10, 2022, to May 9, 2022.

It is the highest voter turnout recorded in the Middle East since overseas absentee voting began in 2004. It accounts for 31.49 percent of the 191,779 registered voters in the Emirates, the highest number of registered overseas voters among Foreign Service posts worldwid

“This record turnout is a testament to the keenness of overseas Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to participate in the democratic process of elections in the Philippines, and make their voice heard in choosing which path our country should take in the next six years,” according to Renato N. Dueñas Jr., the Philippine Consul General to Dubai.

The overseas voting was held at the Philippine Consulate General and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai.