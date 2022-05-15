MANILA - Up to P1.081 billion have been released by the Department of Budget and Management for the benefits of health workers who contracted COVID-19 while on duty this year, the agency said Sunday.

The amount covers sickness and death benefits for public and private healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in health facilities who contracted or may contract the coronavirus, the DBM said in a statement.

A mild or moderately ill personnel will receive P15,000, while those who are severely or critically sick will get P100,000, it said.

The family of workers who died due to COVID-19 while in line of duty will receive P1 million, it added.

The DBM said the identification of COVID-19 classification of eligible workers will be based on the criteria set by the health department under DBM-DOH Joint Circular No. 2022-0002.

The funds were sourced from the regular budget of the Department of Health for this year.

The DBM said the compensation will be transferred to DOH-retained and corporate hospitals, DOH Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers, and Centers for Health Development, among other attached agencies and institutions.

More than 3.68 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country, of which, 3,008 are active as of Saturday. There is no immediately available data on the latest number of health workers with COVID-19.

In September last year, officials reported that more than 23,000 health care workers have contracted the disease since the pandemic reached the country.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed coronavirus infection in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

FROM THE ARCHIVE