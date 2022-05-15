'Hindi namin kayo bibiguin,' Marcos Jr. vows to Filipinos

Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos thanks his supporters, family, and campaign staff for his successful bid in the 2022 polls in a vlog on his YouTube channel on May 14, 2022. Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/YouTube

MANILA — Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Saturday vowed to Filipinos, especially the 31 million who voted for him on May 9, that he will not fail them under his incoming administration.

"Hindi namin kayo bibiguin," Marcos Jr. said in his latest YouTube vlog entry, where he thanked his supporters, his family, and those behind his campaign for his successful bid to the presidency.

(We will not fail you.)

"Sa 31 milyong Pilipino pong nagtiwala at itinaya ang kanilang suporta sa UniTeam ay hindi po masukat ang pasasalamat namin ni Inday Sara. Hindi sapat ang mga salita upang ipaabot sa inyo kung gaano kami nagpapasalamat," he added.

(To the 31 million Filipinos who trusted and supported the UniTeam, Inday Sara and I are immeasurably grateful. Words are not enough to express how thankful we are.)

Marcos Jr. also thanked the local politicians who endorsed him and his running-mate, presumptive vice-president Sara Duterte.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtanggap sa amin sa inyong mga probinsya, at lokalidad, at sinigurong maayos ang pagpapatakbo ng ating mga rally at iba pang mga campaign activities. Bukod pa roon ay inyong pagkampanya, at iyan ang nagdala ng napakalaking boto na aming natanggap," he said.

(We thank you for accepting us into your provinces and localities and for ensuring the smooth flow of our rallies and other campaign activities. And of course your campaigning for us that brought huge votes for us.)

Some vote-rich provinces that previously voted for Marcos Jr.'s rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, voted in his favor in 2022. Among them are Cebu, Batangas, and Liberal Party stronghold Tarlac.

Marcos Jr. also thanked the artists, actors, and musicians who performed in their campaign rallies, among them Ai-Ai delas Alas, Bayani Agbayani, rapper Andrew E, and rock band Hale.

The former senator also recognized his own family for their role in his campaign, particularly his sons Sandro, Simon, and Vincent, his wife Liza, and his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

"Siya ang laging nagbibigay ng payo at lagi naming pinapakinggan ang kanyang payo," he said of the Marcos matriarch.

(She would always give us advice and we would heed it.)

Marcos Jr. is set to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30, after garnering a majority of more than 31 million votes in the May 9 polls.

