Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (right) and commissioner George Garcia inspect the work at the assembly line of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday said it is eyeing to proclaim on Tuesday the winning candidates in the 2022 senatorial and party-list races.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that as of writing, it has received 149 out of 173 certificates of canvass (COC), or 83.13 percent of the expected total.

Of the 24 pending COCs, 19 are from overseas absentee voting (OAV).

Six of these from India, Laos, Pakistan, Hungary, Poland, and Chile, arrived on Sunday.

The poll body is also waiting for COCs from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Vatican City, Iran, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Syria and Mexico.

A manually prepared COC from vulnerable sectors, such as persons deprived of liberty (PDL) and senior citizens, is also pending.

Comelec is also awaiting COCs from 63 barangays in North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur.

A COC from Jordan has been stored through a laptop and will be personally delivered to the poll body, after the compact disc (CD) first sent from the said country was empty.

ADDITIONAL HONORARIA

Meanwhile, Comelec also announced on Sunday that teachers and support staff who worked overtime on election day will be given additional honoraria.

Laudiangco said that Education Secretary Leonor Briones had requested for P3,000 each, but the poll body has yet to determine the exact amount to be given because it needs to allot more funds for the said honoraria.

In an initial study, Comelec had found that no less than 2,000 teachers, DepEd support officials and staff may be included in the additional honoraria.

The augmented pay will cover electoral board members who served in precincts with faulty vote counting machines (VCM).

So far, 915 defective VCMs were reported nationwide with several delays in replacement.

—report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

