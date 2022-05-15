52,000 election returns transmitted to PPCRV

Volunteers continue to participate in the parallel counting of election returns (ERs) under the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in Manila on May 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More than 52,000 election returns have been transmitted to the command center of poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

This amounts to 48.31 percent of the total 107,785 election returns expected.

Of the ones transmitted, 34,857 are from north and south Luzon; 10,033 are from the National Capital Region (NCR); 5,778 are from the Visayas, and 1,398 election returns are from Mindanao.

The PPCRV had earlier reported that the election returns it received and the results from the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) transparency server are at a 98.39 percent match.

Encoded election returns are still at 28.5 percent.

About 1.61 percent or 492 election returns have not yet been matched with the transparency server, while another 49 will be matched in the next batch.

Another 203 election returns have not been matched because they did not have any equivalent digital results since the Comelec ended the transparency server on Friday.

The PPCRV, meanwhile, is set to verify 240 election returns.

Election returns are usually processed by two sets of encoders. If they do not match with the encoders, they will be processed and audited a third time.

Starting May 15 and 16, the PPCRV command center will only be operating for 12 hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The poll watchdog will announce the new schedule from May 17 until May 20, the last day of encoding and validation of election returns.

— report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

