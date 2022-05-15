3 soldiers wounded in encounter with ASG bandits in Sulu

MANILA - Three soldiers were wounded after government forces encountered an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf Group bandits in Barangay Tumatangin in Indanan, Sulu Sunday morning, the military said.

In a statement, Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio said members of the 100th Infantry Brigade went to the area upon receiving information about the presence of the ASG in the community.

While on their way to the area, they encountered the ASG members under the leadership of Radullan Sahiron. The firefight lasted for around 30 minutes before the bandits retreated, the military said.

The encounter resulted in the wounding of 3 soldiers and an undetermined number of ASG bandits.

"Of the 3 wounded-in-action soldiers, one (1) has been evacuated to Camp Navarro in Zamboanga City while the two (2) are in Camp Bautista Station Hospital. They are all in stable condition," Patrimonio added.

Col. Giovanni Franza, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said additional troops have been deployed to track down the retreating bandits.

He also added that the military recovered some of the personal items of the bandits, including a sack of rice, water and kitchen utensils.

