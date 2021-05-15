Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Batangas

MANILA - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook Batangas on Saturday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, which occurred 13 kilometers southwest of Calatagan at 11:04 a.m, was tectonic in origin.

It had a depth of 95 kilometers.

The state seismology bureau said the tremor is not expected to cause damage or aftershocks.

On Wednesday morning, a magnitude 5.8 quake jolted Occidental Mindoro and was felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.