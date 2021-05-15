Ex-Northern Mindanao infantry division commander Andres Centino named new Army chief

AFP Major General Andres Centino (second from left) poses with other delegates from the Philippines to a meeting with the Special Committee on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations on February 18, 2020. Philippine Mission to the United Nations New York/Handout/File photo

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the appointment of Major General Andres Centino as the new commanding general of the Philippine Army.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Saturday confirmed the promotion of Centino, who replaces Lieutenant General Jose Faustino.

"The General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomes the designation of MGEN Andres Centino as Commanding General of the Philippine Army," said AFP spokesperson Major General Edgard Arevalo in a statement.

Faustino, who will retire in November 2021, was Philippine Army commanding general on "acting capacity."

"His appointment came at the time when the AFP is vigorously pursuing its initiatives and building on its gains to the defeat the Communist Terrorist Group, the Abu Sayyaf Group, and the BIFF. And this is where his attributes are expected to contribute immensely," said Arevalo.

Centino belongs to Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Maringal Class of 1988 and is a former commander of the army's 4th Infantry Division in Northern Mindanao.

"Given his known professionalism, operational experience, and managerial skills gained from various leadership echelons of the AFP, MGEN Centino will undoubtedly stir the Army to greater heights," said Arevalo.

