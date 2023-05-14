PAGASA warns of localized thunderstorms across PH this week

Image from PAGASA

MANILA - Large parts of the Philippines will be experiencing localized thunderstorms throughout this week, the state weather bureau said.

In its weekly weather outlook for May 15 to 21, PAGASA said localized thunderstorms will be experienced across the country, with intense ones affecting Mindanao and northern and central Luzon early this week.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands and northern parts of mainland Luzon will also experience rainy weather on Monday and Tuesday due to the frontal system that is expected to form around Batanes Sunday night.

"More frequent thunderstorms will pervade the western section of Luzon from Thursday until the weekend," PAGASA also said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will be sunny but with cloudiness on Monday and Tuesday, while more frequent thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the week.

According to PAGASA, there are no weather disturbance expected this week, although a low pressure area may form east of Mindanao outside the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday.

