MANILA — Eligible government employees will be receiving their midyear bonus starting May 15, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Sunday.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reminded all government agencies and offices to release the said bonus to their employees on time.

"Alam naman po natin na isa ito sa mga inaabangan ng ating mga kapwa kawani ng gobyerno na talagang makatutulong sa kanilang araw-araw na pangangailangan," she said.

(We know that our fellow government employees have been waiting for this, as this will be a big help to sustain their daily needs.)

According to the DBM, the midyear bonus is equivalent to an employee's one-month basic pay.

It will be given to entitled personnel who have worked for the government for a total or aggregate of 4 months from July 1 of the previous year to May 15 this year.

"The personnel shall also remain to be in the government service as of May 15 of the current year and has obtained at least a satisfactory performance rating in the immediately preceding rating period or the applicable performance appraisal period," the DBM also said in its statement.

All eligible government employees—whether regular, casual, or contractual, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time—will receive their midyear bonuses on Monday.

This covers employees from the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, the Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS), and local government units (LGUs).

Personnel from the following government agencies will be receiving their midyear bonuses:

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Philippine National Police

Philippine Public Safety College

Bureau of Fire Protection

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

Bureau of Corrections

Philippine Coast Guard

National Mapping and Resource Information Authority

Midyear bonuses for employees of GOCCs will be determined by their respective governing boards, the DBM said.

LGU employees nationwide will likewise receive their bonuses upon the discretion of their respective sanggunian, the department added.