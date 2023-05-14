People pass by a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural along Pedro Gil, Manila on May 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An uptick of COVID-19 cases has not been recorded yet in Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City.

According to Dr. Imelda Mateo, the medical center chief of ARMMC, as of May 14, there are only 29 admitted positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

This is way below from the 80 to 100 COVID-19 hospital bed capacity.

According to Mateo, one of the reasons for low hospital admission is that more of the COVID-19 positive patients have mild symptoms, and thus can be treated at home.

“Like as of yesterday like may mga new cases that would come in, mostly these are mild cases and can be managed in home isolation, so they don’t need to be hospitalized. So yung hospital capacity of occupancy is not that much increasing, so within manageable level,” Mateo said.

Out of the 29 patients, most of are post-partum patients with any symptoms while some are senior citizens with co-morbidities, Mateo said.

Most of them were confined due to complications not of COVID-19 but because of their co-morbidities.

But Mateo said most of these patients are with medical complications that need confinement.

“Senior citizens are really those that are with comorbidities so yung mga 60 years old and above. We have like 9, pero most of them are moderate at kaya lang yan naka-confine nga is not because of COVID, but because of other diseases that they have,” Mateo added.

But the ARMMC is now ready should there be a surge of cases in the coming days that need hospitalization.

ARMMC is the catchment hospital of the nearby places like Rizal province, Pasig and even some area of Quezon City.

Though most of the cases are mild, the hospital management appealed to the public to be cautious.

“Kung talagang densely crowded or crowded yung area, mag-wear muna tayo ng mask wala namang masama, well natiis natin for more than 3 years na diba what a few more months to observe that until makita natin yung trend eh bumaba eh yun ang lagi nating hinihintay everyday in fact every monitoring so I feel so sad na bakit tumaas pa,” according to Mateo.

RELATED VIDEO