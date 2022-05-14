UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, pumanaw na

DUBAI - Nagluluksa ang buong United Arab Emirates sa pagpanaw ni His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ang pangulo ng UAE at ruler ng Abu Dhabi nitong Biyernes, May 13.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” pahayag ng Emirates News Agency (WAM). Magkakaroon ng forty-day state morning ang UAE.

Naka-half-mast ang UAE flag mula ngayon, May 13 ayon sa Ministry of Presidential Affairs. Suspendido ang trabaho sa lahat ng ministries, departments, at federal, local at private entities sa loob ng tatlong araw mula Sabado, May 14. Magbabalik trabaho naman sa Martes, May 17.

Nanungkulan si Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan bilang pangulo ng UAE at ruler ng Abu Dhabi mula pa noong November 3, 2004. Naihalal bilang kapalit ng kanyang ama na si His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, na naging unang pangulo ng UAE noong 1971 hanggang siya’y binawian ng buhay noong 2004.

Ipinanganak noong 1948 si Sheikh Khalifa, siya ang panganay na anak na lalaki ni Sheikh Zayed. Siya ang ikalawang Pangulo ng UAE at ika-16 ruler ng Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Sa kanyang panunungkulan nagkaroon ng malawakang restructuring sa Federal Government at gobyerno ng Abu Dhabi.

Sa panahon ni Sheikh Khalifa, nagkaroon ng malawakang mga proyekto upang maitaas ang antas ng pamumuhay ng mga Emirati. Sa mga taon ng kanyang panunungkulan din nagkaroon ng rapid economic boom ang UAE.

Nagpaabot na ng pakikiramay ang Philippine Embassy sa Abu Dhabi sa pamumuno ni Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

"With profound sadness, the Filipinos join our Emirati brothers and sisters in deeply mourning the passing of the beloved leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s eighteen years as President starting in 2004, he steered UAE towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, thus securing a bright future for his country’s future generations. The Filipino people stand in solidarity with the people and nation of the UAE in expressing heartfelt gratitude for what His Highness Sheikh Khalifa has done as the highest leader and great friend of many nations during his illustrious lifetime,” pahayag ni Ambassador Quintana sa pagpanaw ni Sheikh Khalifa.

Nagpahatid rin ng pakikiramay ang Philippine Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi:

“The Bayanihan Executive Board ang all the Filipino organization members of Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, expresses its heartfelt condolences to the UAE government and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. May Allah may rest his soul in peace,” pahayag ni Engr. Renante Abellanosa, Chairman, Philippine Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Gitnang Silangan, Europa at Africa, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

Sources: Emirates News Agency (WAM) & The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.