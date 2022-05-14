MANILA - Some Filipinos expressed mixed emotions in reaction to news of the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant in the country.

For construction worker Mitchell Duran, he fears that he could be out of work if the more contagious subvariant causes yet another lockdown.

Duran already got his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and has been out of work for a while due to lockdowns in the past.

“Natatakot kasi ito nga lang ang trabaho namin tapos may mga bago na naman. Baka mawalan kami ng trabaho na naman, kawawa naman kami," he said.

Tess Caspe is also fearful of the new subvariant, but is also confident of the protection provided by a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Nandun yung fear pero hindi katulad nung mga naunang papasok pa lang yung COVID. Ngayon kasi kahit papaano nandun na yung bakuna eh," Caspe said.

As for Julius Bastina, people still need to be careful even if they are vaccinated against the disease.

“Fully vaccinated kami tsaka may booster naman na eh. At the same time hindi naman kami laging lumalabas, nasa bahay lang," Bastina said, adding that they avoid crowded areas and always wear face masks.

The DOH has reminded the public repeatedly to practice social distancing and follow face mask rules to avoid getting infected with COVID-19.

As for the new omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant, 14 cases were detected in the Philippines Friday, with two coming from Metro Manila and 12 coming from Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

But health authorities said it was too early to say that the more contagious subvariant was spreading within the country's borders.

- With a report by Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News.