IATF OKs vaccination certificates from Morocco, Kenya, Serbia

Foreigners arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

The government Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the acceptance and recognition of the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of three more countries for arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for inter-zonal/intrazonal movement.

The IATF issued its approval on Friday for COVID vaccination certificates from the Kingdom of Morocco, Republic of Kenya and Republic of Serbia.

"This is in addition to other countries/territories/jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said.

The IATF has ordered the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation, and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize only the proofs of vaccination approved by the task force.