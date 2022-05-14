DepEd seeks additional pay for teachers' poll duty

The Department of Education (DepEd) is working out to secure additional pay for teachers and non-teaching personnel who served during the recent national polls.

The DepEd Election Task Force, spearheaded by Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del Pascua and Procurement Management Service Director Atty. Marcelo Bragado, is coordinating with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for an additional P3,000 per personnel.

The DepEd said the additional compensation is for the extended hours rendered by the electoral board members during the election day on May 11, 2022, due to the malfunctioning vote-counting machines and SD cards.

DepEd plans to issue the honoraria and other allowances on or before May 24, 2022, as provided by Comelec Resolution No. 10727.