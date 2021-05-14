Vaccination sites no longer required to screen vital signs: DOH

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said vaccination sites are no longer required to screen the vital signs of individuals shortly before inoculation.

The Philippine Society of Hypertension and the Philippine Heart Association said the blood pressure of those with hypertension should be the only ones regularly monitored throughout the vaccination process, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"We issued a policy regarding this matter that vital signs screening should not be included anymore as part of our process," she said.

"Ang kailangan lang bantayan ng ating healthcare workers ay yung talagang may established na hypertension at talagang nakikita natin na meron silang organ damage," she said.

(Health workers only need to monitor those with established hypertension and those who have organ damage.)

A separate lane should also be created for those who need to be closely observed due to their medical history, the Undersecretary said.

The revised guidelines on the process in inoculation hubs come as the Philippines scrambles to increase its daily average number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Hopefully ipatupad na ng local governments natin para maibsan yung pagpila at paghaba ng pila at pag-aantay ng mga kababayan natin sa vaccination sites," Vergeire said.

As of May 13, the Philippines has vaccinated between 67,000 and 83,000 people daily, according to data from the DOH.

Officials hope to have at least 100,000 people inoculated per day in as more vaccines arrive in the country, Vergeire said.

The Philippines hopes to administer the jabs to at least 50 million people by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity in the country where over 1 million people have been infected with the disease.

So far, only 500,000 people have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, another 2 million have received the first jab, while the rest have yet to be inoculated.