IATF allows sale of some lottery tickets; in-person house helper assessment OK’d, too

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Thursday it allowed in-person assessments for household helpers and the sale of select lottery tickets, even in areas under the second strictest quarantine level.

The IATF allowed the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to conduct in-person assessments for household service workers in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), said task force spokesman Harry Roque.

"However, the conduct of the activity is subject to conditions, such as said in-person assessments shall be held only in TESDA Training Institutions and in-person assessments remain prohibited in private assessment centers," Roque said in a statement.

"In addition, in-persons assessments shall only be limited for HSWs ready for deployment, meaning, they must have contracts and visas."



He said the IATF also approved "the selling of Lotto, Keno, Scratch-It and Small Town Lottery Tickets nationwide even during MECQ by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and its authorized agents."

The task force directed the PCSO "to ensure strict compliance to health and safety protocols and the observance of minimum public health standards," Roque said.

The IATF allowed "the resumption of Career Executive Service Written Examinations and Assessment Centers by the Career Executive Service Board, subject to health and safety protocols and the strict observance of the minimum public health standard," he added.

Meanwhile, all diplomats or 9(e) visa holders "shall continue to be governed by the testing and quarantine protocols as authorized under IATF Resolution No. 92, dated January 5, 2021," he said.

He said "all 9(a) visa holders are required to have an entry exemption document to be allowed to enter the Philippines."

"Exemption documents issued by the National Task Force shall be recognized until May 31, 2021," he said.

