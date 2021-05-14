Storm signals lifted as 'Crising' further weakens into LPA: PAGASA

PAGASA

MANILA— The third storm to enter the Philippines this year further weakened into a low pressure area on Friday morning, prompting PAGASA to lift all tropical cyclone wind signals.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was located in the vicinity of Piagapo in Lanao del Sur at 10 a.m.

The LPA will continue moving westward or west northwestward and emerge over the Sulu Sea in the next 6 to 12 hours.

“May scenario din na tayo na posibleng tumawid itong low pressure area na ito dito sa area ng Palawan kaya by weekend or by Sunday asahan po natin na dito sa may Palawan ay magkakaroon din po ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan bago mag-dissipate itong low pressure area,” said Weather Specialist Ana Clauren.

(There is a scenario that the LPA would cross Palawan so we anticipate that by weekend or by Sunday the area will experience scattered rains before the LPA dissipates.)

But the LPA will still bring light to moderate to at times heavy rains over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Misamis Occidental.

PAGASA warned that under such conditions, isolated flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall, particularly in areas that are very highly susceptible to such hazards.

Meanwhile, fair weather is expected in Luzon, including Metro Manila and some areas in Visayas on Friday.

“Mainit po ngayong tanghali hanggang mamayang hapon at sa dakong gabi, may tiyansa ng mga isolated na pag-ulan dulot ng easterlies,” said Clauren.

(It’s going to be hot until late afternoon and a chance of isolated rains at night due to the easterlies.)

Clauren said no other weather disturbance that may affect the country in the next five days has been observed.