Cagayan town OKs color-coding for suspected, positive COVID-19 cases

The local government of Lal-lo in Cagayan has approved an ordinance on the use of color-coded ID wristband on all probable, suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients. Photo from the Facebook page of Vice Mayor Olivia Pascual

The legislative council in the town of Lal-lo in Cagayan has approved an ordinance that will mandate the wearing of wristbands on residents who are identified as probable, suspected, and positive COVID-19 cases.

Under Ordinance Number 43 series of 2021 or the Color-Coded Identification Wristband Ordinance, green-colored wristbands shall be used by individuals waiting for the result of their swab test. Those on strict home quarantine or individuals who come from areas with high COVID-19 cases shall wear blue-colored wristbands.

The red wristbands shall be worn by individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and would be immediately brought to their designated isolation facilities.

In a radio interview, Vice Mayor Maria Olivia Pascual said the ordinance could also be a mechanism for residents to monitor their neighbors who are waiting for their swab test result.



Pascual added that the “Stay at Home” policy would be tightened for probable and suspected cases. Once they leave their houses, their neighbors will quickly report them to the local government for immediate action.

“Ito po ang panahon na ipakita natin kung ano ang maitulong o mai-ambag para masolusyonan na natin ang COVID-19,” the official said.

Only the COVID Operation Center is allowed to put, replace or remove the wristband to ensure compliance with the ordinance.



Pascual also assured the public that the wristband is durable and cannot be easily removed.



Individuals who violate the ordinance shall be fined with P2,500 or face jail time of up to 30 days.



The ordinance will be enforced only after the approval of the local chief executive, posting, and publication in a newspaper.

- Report from Harris Julio