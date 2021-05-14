Boat carrying COVID-19 vaccines capsizes in Quezon: Coast Guard

Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — A boat carrying unidentified coronavirus vaccines en route Polillo, Quezon capsized Friday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed.

In an incident report, PCG said it responded to a "maritime incident" involving the service boat of the Department of Agriculture (DA) that capsized at approximately 100 meters away from the shoreline of Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon at around 07:55 a.m.

The PCG said on board the boat were 2 personnel of Department of Health (DOH), 2 police officers of the Municipal Police Station in Polillo, as well as the boat captain and motorman.

The boat was carrying 2 boxes of coronavirus jabs, which the PCG did not identify.

According to the passengers, the boat accidentally hit a concrete post, causing it to capsize.

All individuals were rescued, while the COVID-19 jabs are being examined.

The Philippines aims to inoculate at least 50 million people by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

The government has so far administered over 2.6 million COVID-19 shots at 3,458 vaccination sites.

So far, the Philippines has been vaccinating between 67,000 and 83,000 people a day, and hopes to jab at least 100,000 people daily as more vaccines arrive.

—Reports from Johnson Manabat and Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News