Abu Sayyaf member killed, 3 soldiers wounded in Sulu firefight

MANILA — A member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed while 3 government soldiers were wounded in a gunbattle in Indanan, Sulu Province early morning Friday, the military said.

The Western Mindanao Command said the firefight between the bandit group and troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu lasted for 5 minutes before the ASG withdrew.

"[The 3 soldiers were] rushed to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital (KHTBSH) for medical attention and they are now in stable condition," said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

The slain ASG combatant was identified as Arab Undo.

"[He's] one of the remaining followers of the slain ASG Senior Leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan," Gonzales said.

His remains were brought to the KHTBSH as well for identification and proper disposition.

The military recovered one cal. 45 pistol, one backpack, one solar panel, personal belongings, and foodstuff "good for 10 persons" in the battle scene.

From January to May 10, 2021, the Joint Task Force Sulu said it "neutralized" 94 ASG members, 8 of which were killed, 76 surrendered, and 10 were apprehended.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC