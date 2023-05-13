An exterior view of the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4 in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 12, 2020. Noufal Ibrahim, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Philippine officials will visit Kuwait next week to clarify the suspension of the issuance of new entry visas for Filipinos, an official said Saturday.

"Mayroon pong napipintong pag-uusap sa susunod na linggo (na) magbibigay daan sa labor diplomacy na tinatawag, pag-uusap sa pagitan ng pamahalaang Pilipinas at pamahalaang Kuwait," Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

Cacdac said officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will lead the delegation.

The Kuwaiti government this week imposed an entry ban on Filipinos without a residence permit, according to a circular order, citing the Philippines' alleged non-compliance to a labor agreement.

It was not immediately known what were the specifics of Manila's supposed non-compliance.

This is why Cacdac said there is a need to clarify the reason behind Kuwait's new policy.

"Kailangan nating klaruhin ano 'yung rationale, ano 'yung dahilan, ano 'yung mga issues na bumabalot dito sa suspension," he said.

"At para malaman din natin kung ano ang mga posibleng solusyon... sa issues," he added.

In February this year, the DMW implemented a deployment ban for newly hired or first-time domestic workers in Kuwait until Filipino workers were guaranteed protection following the brutal killing of Jullebee Ranara.

The 35-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a desert in the Gulf State on Jan. 21.

An autopsy report showed Ranara was pregnant at the time of her death.