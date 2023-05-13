Passengers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the country's main gateway, registered over 3.666 million passengers in April 2023, up by 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Combined with domestic figures, NAIA registered a total of 3,666,503 passengers and 22,816 flights in April 2023," said the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which manages NAIA.

This is the highest passenger volume and flight movement in a single month since the COVID-19 pandemic, the MIAA said.

According to the MIAA, 2,447,795 passengers were recorded in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the MIAA reported a two-fold increase in the number of international passengers in April 2023 at 1,677,779.

Compared to April last year, there were 663,824 international passengers and 4,494 international flights, it said.

Air travel had been severely hit during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with restrictions eased, transport authorities noted a return of numbers to pre-pandemic levels, especially amid "revenge travel."

Many Filipinos are also expected to flock to airports and terminals from March to May for leisure activities during the hot dry season or "summer" in the Philippines.