A visitor views different varieties of orchids during the Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) in Tainan city, Taiwan on March 3, 2023. Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on Saturday was confident the Philippines will not lose its visa-free entry privileges in Taiwan, after a Taiwanese official said it could be extended annually.

Filipinos are currently eligible for the visa exemption program for a duration of stay of up to 14 days, except those holding diplomatic or official/service passports until July 31.

Peiyung Hsu, a representative from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines had said this could be extended “because people to people connectivity is so important.”

MECO Chairperson Silvestre Bello III said Taiwan needs Filipinos, and not only for the tourism sector.

“We were informed that there might be some policy changes pero hanggang ngayon wala pa naman and I am still confident yung ating visa-free privilege will not be discarded kasi kailangan nila ang mga Pilipino,” Bello told reporters in a briefing.

Bello, a former labor secretary, said he was not keen on requesting the duration of the visa-free stay there to be lengthened.

“Baka maisip pa nila tanggalin kapag tumawag tayo. Okay na rin yung [14 days],” he said.

Taiwan is targeting to attract at least 200,000 Filipino tourists to Taiwan as well as 200,000 Taiwanese tourists to the Philippines.

Around 5,000 Filipinos may be needed for the manufacturing sector soon, said Bello.

Since lifting all entry restrictions last October and granting Filipino tourists visa-free access, the number of arrivals to Taiwan grew and reached 29,831 in 2022, up by more than 200 percent from 9,183 visitors in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO