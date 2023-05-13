MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has issued an executive order forming an advisory and management bodies to preserve the Malacañang Heritage Mansions, the Palace said Saturday.

Executive Order No. 26, signed by the President on Friday, created the advisory board that would be composed of 3 representatives from the Office of the President and 3 members of the private sector. This will be chaired by the Social Secretary.

The President will appoint the members of the advisory body, based on the order.

"There is a need to maintain, preserve, and utilize the aforementioned properties in recognition of its potential to promote the country's history and culture," Marcos said in signing the document.

Aside from this, Marcos created the Malacañang Heritage Mansions Management Center "to provide technical and administrative support to the Advisory Board."

"Consistent with policies and guidelines to be promulgated by the Advisory Board, the Malacañang Heritage Mansions may be opened to the public as venue for special events, programs, and temporary exhibitions, and appropriate fees may be charged for the purpose, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations," he added.

The funds for the events or programs to be held in the Malacañang Heritage Mansions will go to a revolving fund that will undergo budgeting, accounting, and auditing in line with relevant laws.

These funds will be used for the maintenance, restoration and preservation, and the operation of the properties covered by the order.

Based on the EO, the Kalayaan Museum was identified part of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions. Other assets and properties included under the order will be identified by the advisory board.

Marcos also tasked the social secretary to submit its proposed operational structure and staffing pattern to the Department of Budget and Management.