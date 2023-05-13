Father and daughter shot dead by neighbor in Cebu

A father and his pregnant daughter was shot dead by an angry neighbor early today in Purok 12, Barangay Cadulawan in Minglanilla town in Cebu.

According to P/Capt. Kalvin Golitod, Officer-in-Charge of the Minglanilla Police Station, the victims were identified as Alfredo Herbias and Marjorie Caparida.

Based on their investigation, the neighbor previously had an argument with the victims because of their land.

“Dahil sa awayan sa lupa, sa boundary,” said Golitod to reporters.

The tension escalated when the victims blamed the suspect for cutting their coconut tree within the vicinity of their lot.

“Nag-udyok ito sa kanya na gawin ang krimen,” added Golitod.

Another daughter, Florijen Bastatas, also sustained gunshot wounds and is currently recuperating at the hospital.

The police arrested right away the suspect who will be facing charges of double murder and frustrated murder.

They will also probe why the suspect had a firearm in his possession.