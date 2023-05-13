People brave the sudden downpour along Corazon Aquino Elementary School on Bataan Road, Quezon City on May 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Parts of the Philippines will experience occasional rains this weekend, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. bulletin.

The occasional rains are brought about by localized thunderstorms and the Intertropical Convergence Zone, it added.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could happen during heavy rain.

The expected rains and gloomy weather come amid record heat being registered in some areas during this year's hot dry season.

The weather agency previously predicted the rainy season in the Philippines could start in the second half of May and the first half of June — the normal onset of the season.

