Sara's local leadership background helpful in educ reforms, says group

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio casts her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on May 9 2022. Stringer

MANILA — Presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio's experience in the local government will become an edge once she takes the helm of the Department of Education, an advocacy group said Friday.

Philippine Business for Education President Dr. Chito Salazar said most changes need to happen at the local level.

"I think it's also good the person leading the ship has a local government experience because a lot of the changes and reforms need to actually take place at the local level," he told ANC's "Rundown."

While "it might be preferred" that next DepEd chief should be an educator, Salazar said "it isn't necessary."

"In our experience, it needs to be a mix of both political savvy. Being able to maneuver both the political realm of policy and Congress and the bureaucracy. Second [is someone who has a] strong knowledge of education," he said.

According to Salazar, it is a "very good sign" that the first Cabinet-appointment being planned is for education.

"For us, we've long been calling for education administration, an administration that prioritizes this sector because it's a major sector of importance to this country," he said.

Presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced that his running mate agreed to become the next Education secretary.

Carpio acknowledged accepting the post in a statement Thursday.

She said she "would work on producing skilled learners with the mindset to realize their full potential as individuals."

"Our country needs a future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities," Carpio said.