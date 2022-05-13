Sara Duterte is welcomed on stage during the Miting De Avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday thanked those who voted for her and urged them to be "magnanimous" to the supporters of other candidates.

"Gusto kong magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako — bilang inyong kandidato — ay talagang hindi ninyo pinabayaan," she said in a virtual thanksgiving event.

(I want to thank you all because you took care of me as your candidate.)

"Congratulations po sa inyo. Kayo ang panalo dito. Ako — ako ang inyong kandidato. Ang inyong instrumento. Kayo ang nagdala sa akin sa puntong ito ng aking karera sa politika at pagsisilbi sa taumbayan at sa ating bayan. Dahil sa inyo, nandito ako," she added.

(Congratulations to all of you. You are the winners here. I am just your candidate, your instrument. You brought me here to this point in my career in politics and public service. Because of you, I am here.)

Partial, unofficial results aggregated from Commission on Elections data show Duterte-Carpio topping the vice presidential race with a 22.3-million lead against her closest rival Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Duterte-Carpio called on her supporters to reach out those who backed other candidates.

"Tayo na po ang mauna na lumapit sa mga nakatunggali na supporters ng mga natalong kandidato. Tayo na po ang magpakumbaba dahil tayo ang ang panalo... We have to be magnanimous because we are only 31.5 million," she said. "Kailangan natin sila para tayo ay maging isang 100 percent na bansa," she said.

(Let us be the first to reach out to the supporters of other candidates. Let us be humble because we are the winners... We have to be magnanimous because we are only 31.5 million. We need them to be a unified country.)

"Panahon na para kalimutan ang mga kulay ng pagkakahiwa-hiwalay. Tapusin na natin ang pamumulitika. Dapat lamang na ang lahat ng mga nahalal sa pwesto ay manguna sa pagsiguro na lahat ng mga Pilipino — supporters man o hindi — ay mabigyan ng tamang serbisyo," added Duterte-Carpio.

(It's time to forget the political colors that separated us. It's time to stop the politicking. All those elected into office must ensure that all Filipinos, supporters or otherwise--are served by government.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC



Duterte-Carpio has accepted presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's offer for her to lead Department of Education, despite the reservations of some groups due to her lack of background as an educator.

She earlier said she would focus on skilled learners and honing patriotism as the next education chief.

Duterte-Carpio told supporters: "Sasandal kami sa inyo para magawa namin ang aming trabaho — ang aming mga pangako, mga plano, mga pangarap — hindi lamang para sa inyo na nagluklok sa amin sa pwesto kundi sa lahat ng mga Pilipino."

(We will lean on you as we do our jobs--as we fulfill our promises, our plans, our dreams--not just for our supporters but for all Filipinos.)

