Photography contest sa Taiwan, bukas sa migrant Pinoy workers

TAIWAN – Bukas sa mga migranteng Pinoy workers sa Taiwan ang photography contest na inilunsad ng Pinoy One-Forty, isang NGO sa Taiwan. Maaring lumahok ang mga kasalukuyang nagtatrabaho sa Taiwan na mga Pinoy at Indonesian workers tulad ng mga caregiver, factory workers, domestic workers, at fishermen.

Ibinahagi ng organisasyon sa TFC News ang pagsisimula ng kanilang samahan sa Taiwan na nagbibigay halaga at suporta sa mga migranteng manggagawa sa bansa kabilang na ang migrant Pinoy workers.

“Founded in July 2015 by a group of Taiwanese young people, One-Forty is a non-for-profit organization committed to SEA migrant workers’ empowerment. The reason why we’re called as One-Forty is because back when we first established the organization in 2015, the migrant workers in Taiwan accounted for 1/40 of Taiwan's population, which meant that in every 40 Taiwanese people, there would be 1 Southeast Asian migrant worker.

We’ve paid attention and taken notice of so many migrant workers who had lived and contributed their lives in Taiwan that have been treated unkindly by Taiwanese people. Therefore, we decided to initiate some projects and ended up establishing the organization, in the hope to decrease the social discrimination against migrant workers,” pagbabahagi ni Annie Huang, isang Taiwanese at Migrant Empowerment Lead ng One-Forty.

Business workshop na inorganisa ng One-Forty noong nakaraang taon

Ito na ang ika-4 na taon ng photography contest na taunang isinasagawa ng Pinoy One-Forty simula pa noong taong 2019.

“…we have received approximately 2,000 submissions from the previous competitions...

The first competition was held in 2019, as it became an annual competition that we would hold once a year (The second in 2020 and the third one in 2021). We usually would hold two months of competition and submissions, as well as two months of online or offline exhibitions.

The first two competitions were opened for Indonesian migrant workers and we started to open it for Filipino migrant workers in the third year (2021),” sabi ni One-Forty Social Media Marketing Officer Shanti Chen, isang Indonesian.

2019 Mandarin and Personal Finance Workshop na isinagawa ng One-Forty

Layunin ng photography competition na hindi lamang magbigay ng venue para sa mga migrant workers para ipakita ang kanilang mga talento sa pagkuha ng mga larawan kundi, ang mas malalim na pagbibigay suporta at pang-unawa ng mga komunidad sa Taiwan sa sakripisyo at serbisyong ibinibigay ng mga migranteng manggagawa.

“To provide a platform for migrant workers to share their talent in photography and storytelling. By presenting the work of awarded migrant workers, we hope that Taiwan society could understand the lives of migrant workers in Taiwan and empathize with migrant workers who are living far away from home…

Through the photography competition, we hope that migrant workers who have been neglected by society for a long time have the opportunity to break through the language barrier and share their stories through photography. In this process of self-expression, migrant workers also can find their voices, build creative confidence, and bring more value to their journey in Taiwan,” ani ng Pinay na si Abby Lu na in-charge sa Filipino Migrant Empowerment ng kanilang organisasyon.

Maaaring isali ang mga larawang may temang “A Piece of My Life in Taiwan” simula May 5 hanggang July 5, 2022. Isang istorya o kwento kada 1 larawan at maaaring magsumite ng higit sa 1 entry ang bawat lalahok. Kailangang kinunan sa Taiwan ang larawan at sariling kuha ng participant ang nasabing imahe gayundin ang kalakip na kwento, dapat orihinal na naranasan ng participant. Pwedeng gumamit ng cell phone o camera sa pagkuha ng larawan.

Libre ang paglahok sa photography contest ng One-Forty para sa mga Filipino at Indonesian migrant workers na kasalukuyang nagtatrabaho sa Taiwan

Sa mga interesadong lumahok at para sa iba pang detalye patungkol sa contest, magparehistro online sa pamamagitan ng pagsagot sa Google form na ito kung saan ia-upload din ng participant ang kanyang entry photo/photos at iba pang requirements.

Ang mga sumusunod na premyo ang naghihintay sa mga mapipiling mananalo sa contest: