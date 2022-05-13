Customs destroys P95M worth of smuggled cigarettes

MANILA -- Smuggled cigarettes worth more than P95 million were destroyed by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Port of Subic on May 12.

The cigarettes were consigned to Goldlink Int’l Subic Inc. and had a market value of P95,205,000.

The Customs bureau also said it destroyed assorted household goods and personal effects from overstaying containers.

The shipments were destroyed through shredding, crushing, and dumping in an accredited facility of Greenleaf 88 Non-hazardous Waste Disposal in Pampanga.

The bureau said it will continue to speed up the disposal of all overstaying containers to ensure the unhampered flow of goods at the port.

In March, the BOC said it collected collected P70.27 billion in revenue--its highest ever monthly collection, exceeding its P57.69 billion target.