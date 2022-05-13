Comelec moves to grant additional pay for poll workers

Voters cast their ballots in precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the local and national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday formally moved to grant an "additional honorarium" to poll workers who rendered service beyond the official election hours on Monday.

In a memorandum, commissioner George Garcia admitted that some malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs) on election day forced poll workers to render service "twice, thrice, or more than their duty hours."

He added that some precincts conducted elections for more than 24 hours.

"The teachers' loss of time to rest and be with their families, as well as their loss of opportunity to find other sources of income must be considered... We must ensure that teachers and support staff whose sacrifices during election dat are unparalleled, are fairly compensated for the work done," Garcia said in the memorandum.

The memorandum did not detail how the poll body would determine who will receive the additional pay and how much it would be.

In a press conference Friday, Comelec acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said the Comelec en banc welcomed Garcia's recommendation.

He added that the proposal would be up for approval of other government agencies.