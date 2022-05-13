MANILA — The Adamson University has declared an academic break from May 13 to 16 to give its students time "to address post-election stress and take the time to reflect on their election experience".

According to its announcement Thursday night, classes and work operations are suspended during the said period.

"The intensity of emotions that many of our students felt after the election has left most of them unsettled and confounded. What they feel, we feel as well," AU president Marcelo Manimtim said in a statement.

However, all pre-scheduled activities for May 13 (Friday) and May 16 (Monday), including the annual physical examination, will continue, the university said.

"Let us all use this time to restore our energy, reflect and heal from the present events," Manimtim said.

"May we all find peace and comfort in one another as we deal with the challenges ahead of us."

The AU was among schools that backed the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for president and vice-president.

In October, the university's Saint Vincent Building lit up in pink "to show solidarity with the cause of Vice President Leni Robredo."

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Commission on Elections data as of 11:17 a.m. Friday, Robredo is trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. by 16.3 million votes.

His running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio tops the vice presidential race with a lead of about 22.3 million votes over Pangilinan.

